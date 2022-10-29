Malik Willis gets first NFL start after Titans’ Ryan Tannehill injury

Malik Willis is about to get an earlier-than-expected chance to make the NFL regret his draft-weekend slide.

With Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out for Sunday against the Texans, the rookie Willis is in line to make his first career start. Tannehill missed practices during the week due to an ankle injury and then was diagnosed with an illness on Friday that also kept him out of Saturday’s walkthrough.

Despite being considered a developmental project as he made the big jump from Liberty to the NFL, the big-armed Willis was a consensus first-round draft pick by media experts last spring. Teams obviously felt differently when push came to shove. For just the third time in the last 30 years, only one quarterback – Kenny Pickett to the Steelers at pick No. 20 – was drafted in the first two rounds.

Malik Willis will make his first start for the Titans on Sunday. Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill wears a boot on his foot during a news conference following the Titans’ game against the Colts last week. AP

The Falcons ended a 53-pick drought by taking Desmond Ridder at No. 74, making Willis wait just a little longer until he went 86th. Willis completed 1-of-4 passes for six yards and ran four times for 16 yards in his NFL debut, in mop-up duty during a 41-7 loss to the Bills in Week 2.

Tannehill, who has led the Titans to four straight wins after an 0-2 start, won’t make the trip to Houston. Quarterback Logan Woodside will be a game-day elevation from the practice squad to back up Willis.

“I think it went pretty good,” Willis said after Friday’s practice. “Just being prepared is probably my best bet, and I’ve been trying to do that to the best of my ability.”