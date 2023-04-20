Malcolm Brogdon tops Immanuel Quickley for NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Immanuel Quickley’s breakout season won’t include any individual hardware.

The Knicks’ super-sub lost out on Sixth Man of the Year honors to Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, it was announced on Thursday night.

Bobby Portis of the Bucks finished third.

Quickley enjoyed a fantastic season, averaging career highs of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 44.8 percent shooting from the field.

He also tallied 3.4 assists and only 1.2 turnovers despite his minutes — 28.9 a game — increasing.

They were similar to Brogdon’s numbers of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 48.4 percent shooting.

Brogdon also shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range, compared to Quickley’s 37.0.

The voting was close.

Brogdon won with a total of 408 votes, compared to 326 for Quickley.





Immanuel Quickley (r.) looks on as Julius Randle shoots during Knicks practice on April 20, 2023. Robert Sabo for the NY Post

Brodgon received 60 first-place votes and Quickley garnered 34.

Quickley was particularly effective in his 19 starts, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

His finest moment came March 5 in a double-overtime win over the Celtics in Boston.

With Jalen Brunson out, Quickley carried the Knicks to a dramatic road victory with a memorable 38-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist, four-steal performance across 55 grueling minutes.





Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley finished second in the voting for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. NBAE via Getty Images





Malcolm Brogdon of the Celtics won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. NBAE via Getty Images

He was third on the Knicks in NET rating at plus-6.2, meaning the Knicks outscored the opposition by 6.2 points per 100 possessions when Quickley was on the floor, and his 108.1 defensive rating led the team.

Brogdon, meanwhile, had a 5.1 NET rating and 109.3 defensive rating.

The two players had nearly identical offensive ratings.

The breakout season came at a very good time for the 23-year-old Quickley, who is eligible for an extension this summer entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Knicks do need more out of Quickley in their playoff series against the Cavaliers.

In two games in Cleveland, he made just 4 of 13 shots along with three assists and four turnovers.