Making right waiver calls key for playoffs

Reading a fantasy baseball article in late August can only mean one thing: You’re competing for your league championship. That means every at-bat, every pitch, every hit, every strikeout and every run scored matters.

The fantasy playoffs are almost here for head-to-head leagues, and everyone is jockeying for position in roto formats. With your trade deadline having passed, your waiver-wire work needs to be on point as you stream in some head-scratching names, so picking the right players is going to be paramount to your success.

Considering the fact he batted .324 with four home runs and six RBIs over his previous 10 games heading into Friday, Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Emmanuel Rivera is likely to turn some heads on the waiver wire this week. The 26-year-old struggled during his first MLB cup of coffee, with the Royals in 2021, but has been a decent fit since he was traded to Arizona, as evidenced by his current totals.

Emmanuel Rivera of the Diamondbacks is a stellar choice for a sleeper waiver pick-up during the midst of fantasy baseball playoff season. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

His plate discipline could use some work, but his raw power has developed well since posting a .306 ISO last year in Triple-A, and his power numbers should continue to play. It looks as if Arizona has found him a regular home as the team’s DH, but also keep tabs on Stone Garrett, who could be weaved in, and who offers similar power with more speed.

Another player worth a look right now is San Francisco outfielder Lamonte Wade Jr. Over his previous 10 games before Friday, Wade batted just .269, but he also had a .345 on-base percentage with five home runs and eight RBIs over 30 plate appearances.

The Giants seem to prefer a lefty-heavy lineup, which suits Wade just fine. Everyone remembers his second half last year, when he hit 11 home runs with 39 RBIs, four stolen bases and a .228 ISO. The Giants just sent Luis Gonzalez down to the minors, so it appears as if Wade will be starting in right field the rest of the way.

Maximizing at-bats down the stretch is going to be the key to success in fantasy, so grabbing guys such as Rivera and Wade should be a solid play if you are looking to pad those offensive stats. That’s not to say they are locks, so keep a watchful eye on their playing time situation. If they continue to play regularly, you could be set. If they begin to sit, don’t be afraid to cut them loose for someone else. Get your at-bats wherever you can.

Howard Bender is the head of content at FantasyAlarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award-winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy baseball advice.