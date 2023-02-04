Magic Johnson would ‘love’ to see Kyrie Irving on Lakers

When it comes to the Lakers, they always will be interested in stars.

And one of their greatest players in franchise history wants them to now add another.

Amid reports that Kyrie Irving has demanded a trade from the Nets, Magic Johnson let it be known that he would be in favor of the Lakers acquiring the polarizing star. Johnson previously serves as the Lakers’ general manager from 2017-2019.





Magic Johnson wants Kyrie Irving on the Lakers. Getty Images





Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets. AP

“Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold,” Johnson tweeted Friday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Irving’s request stemmed from his and the Nets’ inability to agree on a contract extension. Irving has been seeking a four-year extension totaling nearly $200 million in total, which would take him into his mid-30s banking nearly $50 million annually, according to the report.

Another apparent endorsement for Irving to join the Lakers came from LeBron James, who subliminally tweeted emojis of eyes and a crown.

The trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 9.