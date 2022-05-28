Madison Keys wins at French Open, five US women have advanced

PARIS — Madison Keys became the fifth American woman to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros this year by coming back to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) on Saturday.

This is the first year that the French Open is using third-set tiebreakers in women’s matches and fifth-set tiebreakers for men. The four Grand Slam tournaments all agreed this season to adopt a uniform system of first-to-10-points, win-by-two tiebreakers in deciding sets.

The 22nd-seeded Keys was the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and got to the semifinals at the French Open the following year. She is back in the fourth round for the first time since 2019.

She now faces No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova.

The 16th-seeded Rybakina beat Serena Williams at Roland Garros last year on the way to the quarterfinals, her best finish at a Grand Slam tournament.

Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova had also earned a spot in the next round.