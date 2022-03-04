Macy Gray responds to LeBron James’ All-Star reaction in video

Macy Gray is still wondering what LeBron James was laughing about during her National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland last month.

The Grammy winner took to TikTok on Wednesday to address the viral moment and asked fans what they thought about James’ reaction during her performance.

“Y’all think LeBron was really laughing at me?” Gray asked in a video that showed her watching footage of the Lakers star cracking up during the song.

“I heard he wasn’t but maybe 🤷🏾‍♀️,” she added in her caption.

Gray, who is a Canton, OH native, was a good sport and seemed to be having fun with the viral anthem performance.

The singer started trending on NBA All-Star Sunday over her soulful rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” — and James’ laughing only piled on to the social media storm.

Macy Gray sings the National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game Lauren Bacho

“I’m sorry but the Lebron video with Macy gray was sooo funny I was in tears earlier,” one person tweeted.

Many fans defended Gray’s performance style, with one person tweeting, “Here’s my take….she’s one of my fave singers of all time. They asked for Macy Gray and they GOT Macy Gray.”

Others believed James wasn’t laughing at Gray, and speculated he was joking about something with Steph Curry, who was standing beside him. James has not addressed the social media buzz.

The Lakers star is focused on helping dig the team out of a months-long slump that has landed them in the ninth spot in the Western Conference, fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Macy Gray breaks down the LeBron James laughing video Macy Gray on TikTok

After a 132-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday, the Lakers will play host to the Warriors on Saturday.