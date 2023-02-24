Mac McClung is adjusting to his newfound dunk champion fame

The Post’s Steve Serby chatted with freshly crowned NBA Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers.



Q: What’s the craziest thing you’ve experienced this week?

A: Just I think people waiting outside my apartment and kinda figuring out where I live, and like asking for autographs. . . when I got off the flight, people who weren’t even in the airport were waiting… it was just like how’d they know what time I was getting in? It was just insane. And all the love has been great, but it has been a little crazy at times.

Q: So how would you describe right now what it’s like being Mac McClung?

A: I would just say there’s just a lot going on, and I’m trying to really be present and make the most of it, but everything’s kind of really sped up and a blur right now but my main focus is on hoops, so a guy really that gets to play the game he loves every day.

Q: Zion Williamson has said he may decide to challenge you in next year’s NBA Slam Dunk contest.

A: I would love that. I think he’s an amazing dunker and amazing player, I think it would build up the fan base, and it would just be a great time.

Q: Do you enjoy being a showman, getting the fans out of their seats and going nuts?





Mac McClung was the only player to record a perfect score in the Dunk Contest — adding three of them. USA TODAY Sports

A: I do. I love the game, but I think it just happens within the game when I’m playing my game.

Q: Have you always been like a ham?

A: I’ve always loved to be energetic out on the court, and have a little flash to my game.

Q: You can dunk on any player in NBA history.

A: Probably Yao Ming, that would be the coolest one — 7-6, that’d been dope.

Q: Who were your favorite dunkers growing up?

A: I would say Vince Carter was the one that probably comes to mind. I loved Dominique (Wilkins) and how he would just like. . .his power. And obviously, all of us loved Michael Jordan.

Q: What drives you?

A: I think really just proving myself right, and really God. I feel like I was put on this earth to do a certain thing, and really just be the best version of myself. I really don’t want to ever look back and be like, “Oh, I didn’t give every little ounce to be the best I could be.” I think that probably drives me the most.

Q: Why do you believe you can make an impact one day in the NBA?

A: I wish I can explain it, but I’ve always just believed. I do have doubts like everyone else, but my preparation and my hard work really takes away those doubts to give me even more belief, but just something in my core since the day I was born was like I know I’m made for these moments.

Q: From your Instagram from 2017: “I’m gonna shock the world.”

A: Man, that just shows ya I had plenty of confidence (laugh) from a very young age. I don’t know if I would say something like that as my older self (he’s 24), but that’s just how I felt in the moment, and that was right before everything kinda went crazy in my life the first time in high school. . .I felt kind of like the underdog, and I was about to show everybody what I can do on the court, and the impact I can make. Yeah, that was just kinda the aim of it.





McClung told The Post’s Steve Serby he’s always believed in himself. Getty Images

Q: Who are some of your favorite underdogs?

A: My first favorite underdog was Spider-Man (laugh), I know that’s a movie, but I love Spider-Man. In real life, I love Allen Iverson, I consider him an underdog. I can’t really compare anybody’s story to mine. You always think your story’s the hardest and the most difficult, so it’s kinda hard to compare or kinda think that way.

Q: You were undrafted, right?

A: I’ve been an underdog my whole life.

Q: Does that put a chip on your shoulder?

A: I think it used to. I think now I’m just more worried about playing the game the right way and loving the game. I think as I get older it’s different, but it’s almost expected now. When something happens, it’s like yup, like I get it, like it’s coming, I know how that’s how they’re gonna feel or that’s what they’re gonna say. It’s almost expected at this point.

Q: An Instagram post five years ago: “When I make you see the vision, don’t act like you seen it from the beginning.”

A: (Laugh) I think that probably is an underdog quote. Every step of the way I was told I couldn’t. . .at first, I couldn’t play Division I. And then I couldn’t play high major. And then I couldn’t start – they were like, “Oh you’re not gonna actually get admitted to the high major,” and it was like, “Oh, you’re not gonna be on a good team, oh, you’re not gonna play in the NBA.” So it’s just like every time when I make you see the vision, don’t act like you saw it from the beginning. I forgot (laugh) I put that on my Instagram, but I’m glad you brought that up.





McClung is still getting used to his newfound fame. AFP via Getty Images

Q: Where does that belief in yourself come from?

A: I really wish I can explain it, just from a youngin’ I was competing with everybody, like my dad, my mom, my sister, like I just wanted to win so bad. When you work so hard at something, you feel you almost deserve it, so it kinda takes away that nervousness or that fear.

Q: One more from Instagram five years ago: “Nobody makes it from my ends, I’m about to bust up the silence.”

A: (Laugh) That’s a Drake song! Nobody’s really ever made it out of my city. My hometown’s a really small hometown (Gate City, Va.), and I was just saying like I’m gonna be the one that made it kind of. This is really (laugh) giving me some cringe moments thinking about my Instagram posts, but I was a young kid full of a lot of confidence. It‘s a big help to me just having that belief in myself.

Q: If you had to post an Instagram right now that sums up your life.

A: Oh man, you’re putting the pressure (laugh). It would be something about gratitude, grateful for my circle, grateful for my family and everyone who’s helped me on this journey, but also would be saying something about how the best is yet to come, and I’m even more hungry than I was the night before.

Q: What were those two NBA games you’ve played in like for you?

A: I just wanted more. I just wanted more experience, I wanted more of it. It’s like something you get addicted to. It’s something that we all dream about that are playing in the G League at the moment, so I’m excited, man, I love this game so much and can’t wait for that opportunity.

Q: What has been the biggest adversity or obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Just learning patience. It’s like, “Oh, you need to do this, you need to do this.” A lot of it is God’s timing and patience and letting it work out and waiting your turn. A wise person, one of my past coaches told me like, “Just wait your turn, and be ready when it’s your turn.”





The 24-year-old currently plays for the Delaware Blue Coats. Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

Q: The criticism you felt was either most unfair or bothered you most.

A: Criticism doesn’t really bother me, sometimes it confuses me. But I’m really big in leading with love, like everything I do is with love. If there’s someone that says something bad, I still love you, it’s not personal. Being curious and not judgmental is the way I think about it, and sometimes when people ask that, maybe they’re dealing with something, or maybe they’re going through something at the moment. So I never really take it too much ‘cause I know who I am as a person.

Q: What’s your on-court mentality?

A: Just a guy who loves the game, loves to compete and loves to win, and is having fun out there, just playing with joy.

Q: You can go 1-on-1 with any player in NBA history. Who would it be?

A: Kobe Bryant.





McClung also got a turn in the Jordan Rising Stars Game as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend. Getty Images

Q: You don’t have the Mamba Mentality, correct?

A: No, nobody does, only he has the Mamba Mentality. I have the Mac Mentality, and LeBron has the LeBron mentality. Everybody has their own mentality.

Q: Why are you more than a dunker?

A: I’ve dunked not that much this year (laugh), you know what I mean? My numbers have been impressive, our (G League) team (Delaware Blue Coats) has been impressive, and I think if you’re really watching me that question is kinda faded, and I really don’t put too much effort in trying to explain why I’m not. . . It’s not something I’m trying to prove to anybody.

Q: A scouting report on Mac McClung.

A: An aggressive competitor. . . can shoot, can get others involved, can help teams win. . . can be scrappy at times, and overall, just a winner.

Q: Playing for Georgetown against St. John’s at the Garden.

A: Man, that was also a game after I was just like, “Wow, what an experience.” That’s my favorite court to play on, it really is. It feels magical out there. That was so much fun. I’ll never forget that memory.

Q: How much trash talk have you encountered?

A: I think there’s something about me that kinda brings the edge on people, and they’re extra locked in those days. But as I get older, it still happens, but less. Definitely in college, definitely in high school, but in the G League it’s weird because all of us are really fighting to do the same thing. Obviously you’re trying to win and beat the other team but it’s like, “That person’s trying to make it too.” They realize that we’re all kind of – I wouldn’t say in this together – but we’re all searching for the same dream.

Q: Do you talk trash?

A: I mean if someone talks to me, I’m definitely gonna talk back and not back down, but my expressions are usually just like yo myself, if I’m screaming or talking, it’s like kinda to pump myself up.





Mac McClung reacts after competing during the Slam Dunk Contest. AFP via Getty Images

Q: Do you watch clips of old-time NBA players?

A: I had a coach with the South Bay Lakers who really made a big impact on my career, and we would watch film all the time of like Tony Parker, and CP’s (Chris Paul’s) younger days. . . Steve Nash. . . it’s just one of my favorite things to do in my off time.

Q: Why did you de-commit from Rutgers?

A: I went on a visit, and I respect [head coach] Steve Pikiell a lot, he’s doing a great job, but it just wasn’t a fit, I just got something in my gut, like I was like, “I don’t feel like this is where I’m supposed to go.” It was really just a gut feeling, and Patrick Ewing showed up at my house the next day and then we went from there.

Q: Why are you so proud of your hometown?

A: It kinda adds to the underdog story, but it also made me who I am as a person. In my hometown, like how much money you have, or what job you have is not very important. It’s how you treat people, and your community, and family and friendships, and that kind of taught me the base of that before I got into the big cities, where people really care about what clothes they’re wearing or what car they’re driving. My hometown really built me on the right foundation I felt like, and that’s why I just love where I’m from so much.





Mac McClung looks on prior to a Delaware Blue Coats game in January 2023. Getty Images

Q: What’s your favorite tattoo?

A: I would say the number 22 I have on my wrist. Right before I turned 23 I kinda changed a lot on my life of who I was. It was just to remind me the growth as a person kinda off the court, just who I was and my relationships with people. I started reading a lot and became a better person, I feel like.

Q: Well, who were you, and who are you, what’s the major difference?

A: I really started to work on myself and learned to love myself. I know that’s really probably deep, but there’s times in life like you have big changes, and that was one of ‘em.

Q: Football was your first love.

A: I played football until eighth grade.

Q: What position?

A: I played quarterback and wide receiver.

Q: Who we’re some of your favorite players?

A: I loved Devin Hester and Michael Vick.

Q: Which team did you root for?

A: Ironically the Eagles, I loved Terrell Owens too.

Q: Your favorite pre-draft cheesesteak.

A: Angelo’s.

Q: Five dinner guests.

A: Kobe Bryant, Daniel Poneman, Danny Cooper, Adam Sandler, Taylor Swift.





Mac McClung rings the bell before the 76ers played against the Memphis Grizzlies. Getty Images

Q: Favorite movie.

A: The Notebook.

Q: Favorite actor.

A: Adam Sandler.

Q: Favorite singer/rapper/entertainer.

A: Harry Styles.

Q: Favorite meal.

A: Buffalo chicken cheesesteak.

Q: You get that at Angelo’s?

A: I get it at Jersey Mike’s.

Q: Your career goals.

A: To be the very best player I can be and be an impactful player, and help a team win a championship.





McClung played his college ball at Texas Tech. Getty Images

Q: What would you tell NBA GMs about Mac McClung and why they should give you a chance?

A: ‘Cause I’m a winner, I would say, that’s No. 1. I’m a competitor. I will do whatever it takes to help a team. I believe I have the skillset and the kind to be a good locker room guy and a good teammate, and help whatever team it is grow to their full potential.

Q: What message would you want to give to your thousands upon thousands of fans about what they should expect from Mac McClung in the future?

A: I don’t think anything’s gonna change my way, I’m just gonna keep grinding and staying the course and really enjoying myself each day, and whatever happens happens. But I’m gonna keep working every single day to be the best version of myself.

Q: So this week will not change you.

A: No. Nothing will change me.