Mac Jones responds to Bailey Zappe chants from Patriots fans

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones kept things professional after he was benched for backup Bailey Zappe in the second quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Bears.

Jones, who started in his return from a severe high-ankle sprain, heard the home crowd chanting for Zappe in the first quarter while the Patriots were down 10-0.

“I definitely want to play better,” Jones said postgame about the chants. “I’ve just got to do better at my job. That’s all I can control.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones slides after carrying the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.



Jones struggled in his return after missing the last three games. The quarterback was just 3-for-6 with 13 yards and an interception in his three possessions before he was pulled for Zappe.

“I knew what the plan was. … There are no hard feelings or anything,” Jones told reporters, adding that head coach Bill Belichick communicated before the game that two quarterbacks would play.

When Zappe entered the game, he quickly revived the Patriots’ offense and found Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown on his first drive. However, after scoring another touchdown on his second drive, the New England offense completely stalled out and didn’t score another point the whole night.

The rookie finished 14-for-22 with 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in an eventual 33-14 loss to the Bears.

“Can they stop showing sad Mac Jones on the sidelines?” comedian Bill Burr asked during his “Manningcast” appearance. “We get it, he got taken out of the game, my God.”

However, Jones was a team player throughout the game, and was seen high-fiving Zappe on the sidelines after a touchdown.

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe during the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Getty Images

Belichick said after the game that Jones would have returned to action if the score had been closer. A quarterback controversy could be brewing for the Patriots, as Zappe is 2-0 as a starter.

After the game, Belichick did not detail his plans for who will be at quarterback Sunday against the 5-2 Jets.

“We just finished the game,” Belichick said when asked about who would start.