Mac Jones interception fuels conspiracy theories after Patriots loss

Mac Jones likely wants to leave Monday’s ugly outing against the Bears in the rearview mirror, but a new tale of the tape suggests the embattled quarterback isn’t completely responsible for one of the Patriots’ brutal turnovers.

In slow-motion footage currently circulating on Twitter, it appears the ball thrown by Jones could have possibly connected with ESPN’s SkyCam wiring. The ball, intended for Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, ultimately was snagged by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the second quarter of the game.

Jones, who completed three passes for 13 yards and that interception, was then replaced by Bailey Zappe, New England’s breakout rookie quarterback. The fourth-round pick went on to throw one touchdown and two interceptions in the 33-14 loss to Chicago.

Although the video has raised eyebrows online, ESPN pressed pause on emerging conspiracy theories Wednesday by stating Jones’ pass did not make contact with the wiring.

“This pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring. This video creates a false impression, but in reality the SkyCam wire was more than 15 feet above the ball and our SkyCam system followed all NFL protocols,” ESPN said in a statement.

If Jones’ pass had hit the wiring, it should have been called a dead ball, per NFL guidelines, with the down being replayed.

Jones, the Patriots’ first-round pick last year, has struggled in his sophomore season, throwing for two touchdowns against six interceptions.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to pass in Monday’s game against the Bears on Oct. 24, 2022.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe during Monday’s game against the Bears on Oct. 24, 2022.



Head coach Bill Belichick has not committed to Jones with an AFC East showdown against the 5-2 Jets looming. Jones, who missed three games this season with a high-ankle sprain, said Monday his play needs to improve.

“I definitely wanted to play better and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said postgame. “That’s all it comes down to and that’s all I can control and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets and that’s what I’m already focused on.

“I’m going to put my best foot forward. I’ve been in this situation before and I’m just going to try to help the team, and whatever my role is, I’ll be ready and I’ll give it 100 percent.”

The Patriots will visit the Jets on Sunday afternoon.