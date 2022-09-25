Mac Jones hobbles off the field during Patriots-Ravens game

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hobbled off the field on one leg after taking a hit late into Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Jones was hit by Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell after he threw the ball, landing awkwardly on his left leg.

Jones, who is in his second year in New England, was seen grabbing his ankle while on the ground before he hopped to the sideline and straight to the locker room.

The quarterback was said to be “screaming in pain” as he was carried downstairs into the locker room, according to Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal.

The Patriots, who lost to the Ravens 37-26 on Sunday, appeared to dodge a major bullet, though. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported X-rays on Jones’ ankle were negative and he’ll continue to be evaluated.

Mac Jones in action during the Patriots-Ravens game on Sept. 25, 2022.

Mac Jones attempts to get up after suffering a leg injury during the Patriots-Ravens game on Sept. 25, 2022.

Mac Jones is helped off the field during the Patriots-Ravens game on Sept. 25, 2022.



Patriots coach Bill Belichick was unable to offer an update on Jones during his postgame press conference.

The injury only added to Jones’ woes on Sunday, when he threw three interceptions in the second half.

Should Jones be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Patriots may turn to veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who has had three different stints with New England. He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots back in March.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, helped lead New England to the playoffs last season and a 10-7 regular-season record.