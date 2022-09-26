Mac Jones has severe high ankle sprain in huge Patriots blow

The Patriots’ rough start to the season took another hit on Monday.

Mac Jones was diagnosed with a severe high left ankle sprain, according to ESPN, and it’s expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. The injury could require surgery and the team is still evaluating the best path forward, per the report.

The second-year quarterback exited New England’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday after landing awkwardly on his left leg. He was hit immediately after throwing by Baltimore pass rusher Calais Campbell, whose full body weight crushed Jones’ ankle beneath him.

After trying to get back to his feet, Jones hobbled off the field on one leg.

He downplayed the injury as “day-to-day,” however, when addressing the media on Monday. Jones struggled in the loss, throwing three second-half interceptions.

“I’m just going to take it day by day, get my treatment and do what I do,” Jones told reporteres. “Just see how I feel. If you have any more of those type questions, talk to Coach [Bill] Belichick. I think he likes those questions.”

Without Jones, the Patriots will seemingly turn to backup Brian Hoyer, who returned to the team for his third stint this past offseason. Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, is the team’s third-string option.

Mac Jones was in immense pain while exiting the field.

Mac Jones lands awkwardly after he’s hit by Calais Campbell.

Mac Jones hobbles off the field.



Jones enjoyed an extremely promising rookie season after being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, ranking first among rookie quarterbacks in passing yards, touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage. He also led the Patriots back to the playoffs before losing to the Bills in the Wild Card round.