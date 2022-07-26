Mac Jones has made ‘dramatic improvement’

Mac Jones debuted a new slimmed down look this offseason, but his improved diet wasn’t the only change his coach noticed.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with reporters on Tuesday morning as the team reported to training camp. While there, he praised his second-year signal-caller’s development and “dramatic improvement” since last season.

“Everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he [is] than a year ago,” Belichick said, via NBCSportsBoston.com’s Tom Curran.

Jones was solid in his rookie season with the Patriots, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions en route to making the Pro Bowl. He additionally spent time this offseason harnessing his craft and building chemistry with teammates by holding practices with wide receivers DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.

“We’re just a lot further ahead in the conversation [offensively],” Belichick said. “The plays that we talk about, or concepts we talk about, Mac has already done it before. It’s easy for him to say, ‘Are we going to do this on that? Are we going to do this on something else? What do you think about splitting them a little bit wider? Splitting them a little bit tighter.’ Suggestions like that.

“And we have a much better feel for what he can do, what his strengths are, and how to try to play into those. He’s self-aware, too. He knows what he does well. We want to try to feature those.”

A sophomore jump by Jones is integral to New England’s success this season as they try to finish atop the competitive AFC East.

Challenges are already presenting themselves in New England, however, following Josh McDaniels’ departure to become the head coach of the Raiders. Belichick and the Patriots are seemingly willing to enter the season without replacing the offensive coordinator, and utilizing former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge as their offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. Former Lions coach Matt Patricia will also have a significant role with the offense.

“I think I’ve said many times, Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches, in every sense of the word,” Belichick said. “Whatever those duties entail, they’re very good, exceptional at the entire gamut. I’m glad we have both of them.”

Regardless, Belichick has high praise for Jones, who he took in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. We’ll soon see if that commendation translates to the field.