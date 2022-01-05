Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott reveals fiery dinner debacle

Sophie Scott revealed Tuesday that she recently experienced something of a dinner disaster.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, the girlfriend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is seen holding a fiery tray in the kitchen before tossing it outdoors.

Sophie Scott, the girlfriend of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, revealed her dinner debacle in a recent Instagram Story. Instagram

“When Furbo catches you lighting dinner on fire,” Scott captioned the video, which also featured the couple’s pet dog watching the scene unfold.

Scott added in a separate story that all is OK, thankfully, and how she had a backup plan for dinner.

In a follow-up post, Sophie Scott revealed all was OK despite the scary scene. Instagram

Sophie Scott then opted for takeout after tossing her toasted dinner outdoors. Instagram

“I chucked the whole dish outside so @PFChangs it is,” she added.

It’s been an eventful few days for Scott and Jones, who clinched his first NFL playoff berth with the Patriots on Sunday. In New England’s blowout win against Jacksonville, Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Scott, who has been dating Jones since 2019, was in attendance for the Patriots’ 50-10 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones readies for a pass on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Getty Images

Sophie Scott caught the Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jaguars in Foxborough on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Instagram

“Starting off 2022 playoff bound,” Scott celebrated Sunday on Instagram.

Jones, the 15th overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, has had an impressive rookie campaign and recently earned praise from the Patriots’ usually stoic head coach, Bill Belichick.

“Mac’s super consistent,” Beilchick told the media. “Every day is really the same day for Mac. He’s always well prepared, he’s in early, he’s ready to go. He knows what we’re gonna be doing and he’s got a head start on it. He maximizes the information the coaches give him.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and girlfriend Sophie Scott Instagram

“Maximizes the walkthroughs, the practice reps and learns from whatever happens in those situations. He’s smart, he’s a good learner but he’s got good instincts, good mechanics. He’s just worked hard to get better every day.”

The Patriots will close out the regular season on the road Sunday in Miami.