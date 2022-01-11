Mac Jones details girlfriend Sophie Scott’s fiery dinner disaster

Talk about a hot start to the new year.

Sophie Scott, the girlfriend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, was cooking dinner at the couple’s home on Jan. 3 when the meal caught on fire.

After Scott shared a video of the fiery incident, Jones explained that she was broiling chicken and “overcooked it a bit” while on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”

“She’s learning, just like I am,” Jones said about cooking at home. “We’re trying to make more meals at home and be more healthy.”

Scott made light of the scary situation in a post on her Instagram Story at the time, and explained that her Furbo dog camera captured part of the dinner disaster.

She posted a the clip that showed her running with a pan that was up in flames to throw it outside. The couple’s dog ran behind Scott as she yelled for Jones’ help.

“When your Furbo catches you lighting dinner on fire,” she captioned the video, and assured fans that “everything’s ok.”

Scott added that she and Jones wound up ordering PF Changs.

The day prior, Scott watched Jones clinch his first NFL playoff berth when the Patriots beat the Jaguars 50-10 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“Starting off 2022 playoff bound,” she captioned an Instagram photo on Jan. 2, that showed her rocking a red, bedazzled “Jones” jacket.