Mac Jones and Sophie Scott live it up in Vegas after Pro Bowl

It wasn’t all work for Mac Jones at the Pro Bowl this year.

The Patriots quarterback, who helped lead the AFC to its fifth straight victory over the NFC in Sunday’s annual all-star event, stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday night with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Sophie Scott gets ready to enjoy a night out in Las Vegas with boyfriend Mac Jones. Instagram/Sophie Scott

Scott and Jones were also joined by the quarterback’s teammate, Patriots running back Damien Harris. Instagram/Sophie Scott

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, took in a performance by rapper Lil Baby at Drai’s nightclub, where they were joined by Jones’ Patriots teammate, running back Damien Harris.

Earlier in the day, Scott supported Jones at his first Pro Bowl, when he passed for 112 yards and a touchdown. The former first-round pick also went viral after hitting the Griddy on a 71-yard run that was blown dead after just a few yards.

Scott, a University of Alabama alum, took to her Instagram where she celebrated her boyfriend, aka “That MacGriddle.”

Jones wrapped his first NFL season in January after the Patriots lost to the Bills in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs. The 23-year-old quarterback ended his regular season with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Scott, who was with Jones when the Patriots selected him 15th overall at the 2021 NFL Draft last spring, posted a sweet Instagram tribute in January to mark the end of his first year in the league.

“Rookie year ✔️ I’m so proud of you!” Scott wrote on Instagram at the time, to which Jones responded, “Just Getting Started.”

Jones competes at the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Getty Images

Scott and Jones at the 2021 NFL Draft in April 2021. Instagram/Sophie Scott

Over the weekend, Jones told ESPN he wants to have a better diet heading into his sophomore season.

“Just getting stronger, cleaning up on my diet and all that, there’s a lot that’s going to go into it before next season even starts,” he said. “I like ice cream too much.”