Mac Jones and Sophie Scott cozy up during offseason vacation

Mac Jones seems to be enjoying the offseason with his biggest fan.

The Patriots quarterback, 23, was seen cozying up to girlfriend Sophie Scott in a new photo shared Tuesday on Instagram, which featured the longtime couple posing outdoors in paradise.

Scott captioned the post, “Te amo,” or “I love you,” which didn’t go unnoticed by the former first-round pick.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones cozied up to girlfriend Sophie Scott in a new photo Instagram/Sophie Scott

Scott also soaked up the sun in a floral print bikini Instagram/Sophie Scott

“Pretty girl! Te amo to u too,” Jones replied in the comments.

Scott also posted a solo snap on Monday as she soaked up the sun on the beach in Tulum while modeling a floral print bikini.

Jones wrapped his rookie season in New England back in January, when he and the Patriots were demolished by the Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The former Alabama product finished the regular season by throwing for 3,801 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Jones and Scott have been dating since 2019 Instagram/Sophie Scott

Jones carries the ball during the Patriots-Bills playoff game in January 2022 Getty Images

Scott, a fellow Alabama alum, has long been by Jones’ side, including the moment he was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots last spring. Throughout the quarterback’s rookie season, she has cheered him on both at home and on the road, even braving frigid Buffalo temperatures in December.

Last month, the twosome traveled to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, where Jones played with fellow AFC quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

The offseason travels continued for Jones and Scott in February, when they ventured to California for the NFL Honors and appeared to celebrate Valentine’s Day in San Diego.

Jones and Scott have been dating since 2019.