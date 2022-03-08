MAAC Tournament 2022 Betting Odds & Promos

MAAC Tournament 2022 Betting Odds & Promos

MAAC Tournament: The Analysis

MAAC basketball has always been a very competitive conference between all the mid-major programs. Even this year, the five-through-11 seeds all were one or two games between each other, but the usually strong sides remained at the top of the conference.

The MAAC tournament will take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the third year in a row. The conference will stay there next year as well, after settling an extension with Boardwalk Hall.

The defending conference champion Iona Gaels won the regular-season championship with a three-game margin over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. The Gaels were led by last year’s MAAC Rookie of the Year Nelly Junior Joseph, who is in fine form.

One of the biggest surprises this season was the Siena Saints. The team, who everyone thought would go on to win the conference in 2020 before COVID shut the tourney down, lost key players in Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper. However, the team was able to get a team-wide contribution to being the No. 3 seed.

Monmouth, who is leaving to join the CAA after the season, has always been a force under head coach King Rice but has never won the conference championship even with great teams in the past. The Hawks finished as the four seed this season but had some impressive showings this year, and perhaps could make a run at the ‘ship.  

The past five championships, although the team did lose in the tournament before the shutdown, have been claimed by the Iona Gaels and the team was in the championship game in 2014 and 2015 and won in 2013. It’s theirs to lose. 

The first round of the tournament will be played on Tuesday, March 8 from 5-9 P.M. ET. The quarter finals will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, March 9-10 with the semi finals being played on Friday, March 11, and the championship game on Saturday, March 12 at 4 P.M. All games will be broadcasted on ESPN+ with the championship on ESPNU.

MAAC Tournament Odds

Team Odds
Iona -110
Saint Peters +300
Monmouth +700
Niagara +1200
Marist +1400
Siena +1800
Fairfield +2500
Rider +5000
Quinnipiac +7500
Canisius +7500
Manhattan +10000

MAAC Tournament History

The MAAC tournament has been held since 1982, but the conference did not receive an NCAA tournament bid until 1984. 

Iona Gaels have made the championship game 19 times in their history, and have won the tournament on 13 of those visits. Manhattan are the next team to come close, with five victories in nine championship games. 

Quinnipiac is the newest addition to the MAAC, joining in 2014. They are yet to win a MAAC tournament, and in fact only have three total wins in the MAAC tournament. 

Whilst Iona has been successful in the MAAC tournament, their joy in March Madness has not been quite the same. The Gaels have never made it past the first round, but have faced some tough opposition. 

In the last three tournaments, Iona has played Alabama, North Carolina and Duke, all three of which were seeded No. 1 or No. 2. 

