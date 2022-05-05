Luka Doncic held back from Suns fan after ‘reckless’ taunt

Luka Doncic had to be held back from going after a Suns fan as headed to the Mavericks locker room at halftime of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks star point guard abruptly turned around and pointed a finger at the guilty party before being escorted towards the locker room.

“He was just saying some reckless things, man,” Doncic said. “I’m not going to repeat that. A lot of fans say that because they know we can’t do anything.”

“If it was something normal, I wouldn’t even look because I don’t care. Sometimes you’re in a bad mood and they say bad stuff, it’s normal, we’re people, and it’s normal to turn around and get mad.”

The night for Doncic and the Mavericks went downhill after that. A 60-58 halftime lead disintegrated into a 129-109 Suns rout and a 2-0 series advantage for top-seeded Phoenix.

It was not for a lack of effort from the Slovenian. Doncic poured in 35 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists.

Luka Doncic dives for a loose ball with Mikal Bridges. AP

Luka Doncic is held back by Mavericks staffers at halftime Twitter

“He had a great game, but no one else showed,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ve got to get other guys shooting the ball better. We can’t win with just him out there scoring 30 a night — not at this time of the year. And we’re playing the best team in the league, so we’ve got to get other guys going.”

The series heads to Dallas for Game 3 on Friday night.