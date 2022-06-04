Luis Severino latest Yankee to toss gem in win over Tigers

The only thing more consistent than Aaron Judge lately has been the Yankees’ dominant starting pitching — and they combined for a fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon.

Luis Severino turned in the latest gem, spinning seven shutout innings of one-hit ball, and Judge crushed another home run to help lift the Yankees over the Tigers, 3-0 in The Bronx.

Severino lost his bid for a perfect game in the second inning — on Miguel Cabrera’s single that was smoked off the glove of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa — after Jameson Taillon and Gerrit Cole had longer flirtations with perfection in the previous two games. But Cabrera’s hit proved to be the only one Severino (4-1) allowed all day.

The Yankees right-hander struck out 10 and walked just one, retiring the final 13 batters he faced.

Luis Severino continued the Yankees’ streak of red-hot pitching. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Aaron Judge crushes a solo home run in the first inning. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Michael King and Clay Holmes preserved the shutout with perfect innings in the eighth and ninth. Holmes earned his eighth save.

The Yankees (38-15) have now outscored opponents 33-3 during their five-game winning streak.

Judge gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead on the first pitch they saw, leading off the bottom of the first with a home run to right field off Tigers right-hander Beau Brieske. It was Judge’s major league-leading 21st home run of the year and fourth in his last six games.

Anthony Rizzo, left, celebrates with Aaron Judge during the Yankees’ win over the Tigers. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Anthony Rizzo hits a solo homer in the sixth inning. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

In the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo mashed his own solo homer to the second deck in right field for a 2-0 lead. Rizzo homered just twice in May, after drilling nine in April, but he has now homered in back-to-back games in the first week of June.

Josh Donaldson provided an insurance run in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly.