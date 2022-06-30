Luis Severino foils home-stealing attempt amid earpiece issue

Starting pitcher Luis Severino almost was caught fiddling with his PitchCom earpiece Thursday night, but he recovered in time to throw out Kyle Tucker attempting to steal home to end the third inning of the Yankees’ game in Houston.

Severino had been reached for a two-run double with the bases loaded by Alex Bregman for the first two runs of the game in the third.

The righty apparently hadn’t called timeout while removing his cap to adjust his PitchCom setup, which allows catchers to communicate pitch-selection signals to pitchers. Severino was alerted to Tucker breaking for home, and he threw out the runner with an assist to catcher Jose Trevino blocking the plate with his shin guard on the headfirst slide.

Severino had further issues with the PitchCom technology in the fourth inning, switching earpieces with second baseman Gleyber Torres.