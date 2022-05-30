Luis Guillorme’s extra Mets playing time sparking his success

For years, Luis Guillorme was passed over. His opportunities were — at best — limited. Higher draft picks and more experienced players were given the benefit of the doubt ahead of the slick-fielding and versatile infielder.

“I think there were situations where I could’ve brought what I’m doing now to the team,” he said Monday, before the Mets opened a series against the Nationals at Citi Field. “I think I wasn’t used to the best advantage of the team, I guess. … Nobody is going to be happy with that. I wasn’t the most mad about it. But nobody in that situation is going to be happy.”

That, however, seems to be a mistake the current Mets hierarchy is not repeating. Guillorme has become a valued member of the club, particularly essential of late amid minor injuries to Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil. Put in the leadoff spot on Saturday and Sunday against the Phillies, he reached base six of a possible eight times, contributing to those wins in a major way.

“I’m glad [manager] Buck [Showalter] is giving me more of a chance than I have had in the past,” said Guillorme, pointing out that Showalter has made a conscious effort to use his entire bench frequently.

Luis Guillorme USA TODAY Sports

Guillorme, 27, is on pace to receive by far the most at-bats of his five-year big-league career, and he is making the most of them. He entered Monday night’s game slashing a robust .355/.437/.461 with a .897 OPS in 76 at-bats. With semi-regular playing time in May — his 49 trips to the plate were his second-most ever in a month in the majors — Guillorme was batting .408 with a 1.003 OPS.

“Yes, I’ve gotten more consistent at-bats, but also there’s still been times when I go two, three days without an at-bat. Just being able to consistently repeat my swing, whether it’s back-to-back days, whether it’s two days in between, coming off the bench, it doesn’t matter. I feel every time I step to the plate, I feel comfortable. I don’t feel lost. … Right now, every time I go up there, I feel really good and ready to hit.”

The glove is of course what got Guillorme here, the impossibly-quick reflexes that make him a plus-defender at multiple positions. Everyone remembers the viral moment in spring training of 2017, when he nonchalantly snagged a flying bat with one hand while he rested on the railing of the Mets dugout and teammates went scurrying.

“When I was in Venezuela I had this room with four walls and I would just throw balls to the wall as far and hard as I could and just try to react,” Guillorme said. “I’ve always had good hand-eye [coordination]. I think that just made it a little better.”

Learning, and adjusting, to his role as a part-time player has been challenging. In his entire baseball career, from the age of eight on up, he was always a starter. It wasn’t easy to adapt to, playing one day then sitting the next few. In the past, it contributed to his inconsistency at the plate. Not this year.

“It was something I had to get used to,” he said. “It’s a different approach.”

This hot stretch has coincided with Guillorme shaving off his thick beard. He did it on April 19 after an 0-for-12 start at the plate. It is starting to grow in again, but Guillorme doesn’t plan to shave again. Not unless he gets ice cold.

“I don’t like being clean-shaven whatsoever,” he said. “It’s gotta go to drastic measures. It has to be really bad.”

There’s no reason for him to make any changes right now.