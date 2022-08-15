Luis Guillorme out a month as Mets get bad injury break

The Mets will be without their best infield glove for a least a month.

Luis Guillorme, who had an MRI exam on Monday, will miss time with a moderate groin strain, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters prior to the team’s game against the Braves in Atlanta. The infielder will miss 4-6 weeks, The Post’s Mike Puma reported. Guillorme pulled up lame rounding third base in the fourth inning of the Mets’ win over the Phillies on Sunday.

“He’s done a lot of things for us, and we’ll try to hold the fort down,” Showalter said. “It’s part of baseball.”

Luis Guillorme on Aug. 9, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Luis Guillorme (right) greeted by Brandon Nimmo during a Mets game on Aug. 14, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Mets prospect Brett Baty will not be Guillorme’s immediate replacement on the roster as the team is looking for someone who can play more than third base. The team hasn’t made official who will called up, but a player is on the way.

The Mets, however, did make a move at catcher with Tomas Nido absent from the team because of a non-baseball related matter. Michael Perez will be the backup catcher on Monday.