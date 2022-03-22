Luis Guillorme enjoying hot start to Mets spring training

by

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Mets’ spring training on Monday:

Louie, Louie 

Luis Guillorme doubled leading off the game. It was one of only two hits for the Mets in a 3-0 exhibition loss to the Marlins in Jupiter, Fla. The infielder homered in the Mets’ Grapefruit League opener Saturday. 

Luis Guillorme
Corey Sipkin

Losing the zone 

Jose Butto walked two batters over 1 ¹/₃ innings in allowing two unearned runs in the seventh. Butto was reassigned to minor league camp after the game. 

Caught my eye

J.D. Davis got plunked for a second straight game. Davis was drilled in the left arm during the first inning but remained in the game. 

Tuesday’s schedule

Jacob deGrom faces the Astros at Clover Park in his Grapefruit League debut (6 p.m.).

