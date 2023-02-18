LSU’s Olivia Dunne shuts down fan for NSFW ‘Mommy’ comment

Olivia Dunne was taken aback by an NSFW comment from a fan on TikTok and didn’t hesitate to respond.

One of her 7.1 million TikTok followers commented “Mommy” followed by a red heart emoji, to which Dunne replied, “No, I’m not going to crush your skull with my thighs. Also, I’m not your mommy,” per The Sun.

However, this added more fuel to the fire, causing more fans to comment at the popular LSU gymnast and social media star.

“Day 1 of saying hi until she responds,” one user said.

“If Livvy replies then I will be the happiest man alive,” another said.

“Livvy replying to your comment gotta be the biggest flex ever,” another posted.

Dunne has since deleted the reply video.





Ever since she stepped onto the LSU scene, the now junior has been the buzz across the college sports world and beyond. This week as well, her Valentine’s Day posts were trending across all of her platforms.

On Friday night at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), Dunne and her No. 8 gymnastic squad upset No. 2 University of Florida, serving them their first loss of the season by a score of 198.100-197.975.

Dunne herself did not compete, but posted about the meet in one TikTok video and on several Instagram stories to her 3.6 million followers. The photos included one of Dunne and her teammates, several solo shots of herself in uniform with her hair styled in two space buns, and a video of her on the uneven bars.

It was a historic night for the Tigers, as their score tied them for the ninth highest overall score in program history and the victory marked LSU’s first win over Florida since 2018.

Dunne and LSU will return on Friday, Feb. 24 when they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 9 Alabama at 7 p.m. CT.