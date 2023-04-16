LSU’s Angel Reese adds another NIL deal following NCAA title win

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese added another NIL deal to her portfolio.

Following LSU’s women’s basketball national title win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on April 2, the Tigers forward’s stock has skyrocketed, landing her an abundance of NIL appearances, deals and opportunities with companies such as Calvin Klein, Bose, Coach, Raising Cane’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Leaf Trading Cards and Bleacher Report.

Reese partnered with the artificial intelligence company Caktus AI earlier this week and announced the partnership through a video on Twitter.

“The days of underexposure, underinvestment and underrepresentation are over,” Reese said in the video. “We pushed boundaries, and the world’s taking notice. This is only the beginning. Lean in or lose.”

The AI company has partnered with other collegiate athletes such as LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, San Diego State basketball star Matt Bradley and the Cavinder twins — who just made the move from basketball at Miami to WWE.





Reese has grown in popularity following LSU’s win in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Since Reese mocked Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark in the national title game using the John Cena “You Can’t See Me” hand gesture, she’s blown up in popularity.

“I was waiting,” Reese said about taunting Clark on the ESPN postgame show, in the moments following LSU’s first women’s basketball national championship in program history. “Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly. And she disrespected Alexis [Morris] and my girls, South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. Y’all not going to disrespect them either.

“I wanted to pick her pocket, but I had a moment at the end of the game, and I was in my bag. I was in my moment.”





Angel Reese responded to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the closing minutes of the national championship game. Getty Images

The forward’s NIL valuation currently is $1.3 million, per ON3 — a massive jump from the $370,000 validation she had before the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers defeated Iowa, 102-86, to win the national championship on April 2, and Reese scored 15 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.