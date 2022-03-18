LSU vs. Iowa State odds, prediction

LSU is facing plenty of upheaval having recently fired their own head coach, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from backing their abilities against an Iowa State opponent that can severely struggle on the offensive side of the ball.

Round of 64: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

How to watch

Gametime: 7:20pm EST

TV: TBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

LSU (-4.5) over Iowa State

The knee-jerk reaction is to take the Cyclones and the points, following the recent firing of LSU coach Will Wade. But it was only three years ago that the Tigers entered the NCAA Tournament without Wade — who was suspended for NCAA violations, leading to his eventual termination — and reached the Sweet 16. You’ll end up kicking yourself if you take the team with less talent and depth. You’ll see that coaching only matters so much if you have an offense like the Cyclones, who are prone to week-long scoring droughts.