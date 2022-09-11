LSU Tigers fan walks onto field during game at Death Valley

What a time and place to take a stroll in Death Valley.

An LSU Tigers fan thought it would be in his best interest to upgrade his seats from the stands to the 10-yard line during the Tigers’ game against Southern University on Saturday afternoon.

According to footage shot by KATC 3’s Seth Lewis, the fan casually strolled through the endzone and onto the field at Tigers Stadium in the middle of the first quarter.

With his hands on his hips like he was part of the coaching staff, the fan gazed as the visiting Southern University Jaguars took a snap in the opposite direction.

After the play was blown dead, two LSU police officers rushed onto the field to detain and arrest the unusual and rogue fan who had the best view in the house.

The fan, who wore a gold shirt reading “LSU Tigers,” did not interfere with any of the Tigers or Jaguars players during the bizarre sequence.

Even though the fan wasn’t able to see bear witness, the LSU Tigers went on to win 65-17. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 137 yards and tallied 3 touchdowns while running back Armoni Goodwin led LSU running backs with 81 yards and 2 touchdowns in the rout.