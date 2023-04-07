LSU star Angel Reese says she’ll visit White House with team

Angel Reese is putting her team first.

The LSU basketball star — who has been vocal about her rejection of First Lady Jill Biden’s invitation for the national champion Lady Tigers to visit the White House — has decided that she will join the team if they travel to Washington D.C.

During a Friday appearance on “SportsCenter,” Reese said she will be part of the “we” that goes to the White House to visit President Biden and the First Lady.

“In the beginning we were hurt — it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything,” Reese said.

“You don’t get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re going to go.

“I’m a team player,” Reese said, adding that she is the captain of the Lady Tigers.

“I’m going to do what’s best for the team. I’m the captain.”





LSU forward Angel Reese smiles from the bench during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

NCAA Photos via Getty Images

That came after Reese called it “a joke” that the First Lady said Monday Iowa, which LSU defeated in the national championship game, should also visit the White House “because they played such a good game.”

Reese was noncommittal, saying she was unsure about attending the White House during a Tuesday interview on the I am Athlete “Paper Route” podcast.

Reese and her teammate, Alexis Morris, also suggested that the national champions should instead celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

On Thursday, LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said the Lady Tigers will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House, according to the Associated Press.

There is currently no set date for the Lady Tigers to visit the White House, Bonnette said.

The university spokesman could not confirm whether all players and coaches would be able to attend.

Following LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa — the Lady Tigers’ first national championship in program history — head coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited.

Biden attended the 2023 NCAA women’s championship game in Dallas, where she was seen laughing in a private suite with tennis icon, Billie Jean King.





First Lady Jill Biden (green jacket) with Billie Jean King (blue jacket) prior to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game on April 2, 2023 in Dallas.

Getty Images

“I just know if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same,” Reese said on “Paper Route.”

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.”

Biden’s spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, then walked back the First Lady’s comments, explaining Tuesday that her remarks were intended to applaud all women athletes.

“The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” Valdivia wrote on Twitter.

“Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

Reese said on “Paper Route” that she did not accept Dr. Biden’s apology.





LSU forward Angel Reese cuts down a piece of the net after defeating Iowa in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Getty Images

“I’m not going to lie to you, because I don’t accept her apology… I said what I said… You felt like they [Iowa] should’ve came because of sportsmanship, they [Iowa] can have that spotlight,” Reese said.

“We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

Reese clearly feels differently now.

The 20-year-old sophomore forward — who transferred to LSU last season after two seasons at Maryland — said on “SportsCenter” that she’s looking forward to going back home and celebrating with her cousin, UConn guard Jordan Hawkins.

Reese and Hawkins grew up together in Maryland and both previously said they’re looking forward to the future family gatherings after the Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to win the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

President Biden invited the Lady Tigers to the White House on Tuesday, along with the men’s national champions, the UConn Huskies.