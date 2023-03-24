LSU star Angel Reese addresses rumors she’s dating NBA Youngboy

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese set the record straight about rumors that she’s dating rapper NBA Youngboy.

Reese — a 6-foot-3 sophomore forward and top NIL-earner — took to Twitter Thursday, writing:

“I’m not this man GF. Please stop.”

Reese then quote-tweeted a video that showed her teammate, freshman phenom Flau’jae Johnson, trolling her about the romance rumors.

“You know I’m jamming to that Youngboy,” Johnson said in the clip, which showed the Tigers walking into the locker room during March Madness.

“Wow @Flaujae,” Reese wrote, adding crying-laughing emojis. “I got sum for you since you wanna play.”





LSU forward Angel Reese drives to the basket against Michigan in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 19, 2023 in Baton Rouge. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

NBA Youngboy (the NBA stands for “Never Broke Again”) has yet to address the relationship rumors.

The rapper’s real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

Reese and Youngboy recently stirred buzz during an Instagram Live together, according to All Urban Central.





NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil Baby & Friends concert at Coca-Cola Roxy on Nov. 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

Reese recorded a double-double in LSU’s second round win over Michigan to advance to the 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

She finished with 25 points and 24 rebounds to defeat the Wolverines, 66-42.





LSU forward Angel Reese reacts to a play against Michigan in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 19, 2023 in Baton Rouge. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Reese took her talents to LSU in the offseason, following two seasons at Maryland.

The 20-year-old student-athlete was rated the top player in the transfer portal in 2022.

She leads the men’s and women’s college basketball in NIL deals with 17, per a new report from SponsorUnited — followed by Miami’s Haley and Hanna Cavinder (16).

Reese, considered a top-five player in the nation, is averaging 23.8 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.

Last week, she was named to the Associated Press All-America first team.