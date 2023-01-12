LSU increases security after Olivia Dunne fans disrupt meet

After influential LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne called out fans’ behavior following an incident last week, the school is now stepping up security around its meets.

During the team’s season opener last Friday at the University of Utah, unruly fans carrying signs and cutouts of Dunne chanted for her throughout the meet, despite her not even being in the lineup. The antics disrupted other athletes’ routines.

Afterward, video circulated of a large group of males lined up outside the arena chanting “We want her,” and Dunne’s name repeatedly while waiting to see her exit the arena. Former Olympic gymnast and current TV analyst Samantha Peszek recorded the video, and called the group “actually so scary and disturbing and cringey,” in her caption.

According to KSL.com Sports, LSU had to move its team bus to avoid the group of boys.

The mother of Jillian Hoffman — a player on Utah’s team — posted on social media that she saw fans acting in a disrespectful manner in the stands. She also claimed fans made derogatory comments toward her daughter, calling her “Livvy 2.0.”

“We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load,” LSU head coach Jay Clark told reporters on Thursday, per ESPN. “I take our team’s safety and security very seriously.”

With 6.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram, Dunne, the 20-year-old Hillsdale, N.J. native, is one of the most prominent athletes in college sports.

According to On3, Dunne, a junior, is the highest-paid female athlete in college sports, raking in $2.3 million.

After the meet at Utah, Dunne spoke out about the incident.

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job,” Dunne tweeted.

LSU next plays at the University of Kentucky before returning for its home opener on Monday against Oklahoma.

“We are going to change some of the policies of allowing the girls to go into the stands immediately following a meet,” Clark said. “We’ve always allowed them to go up there post-meet with their families and interact with them.

“We want to make sure we still provide them with that time with their families, but there won’t be any more going into the stands and there will be a limited amount of time that they can interact with the fans in the stands over the rail and that will be monitored closely.”