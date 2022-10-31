LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne unveils Halloween costume

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gave her social media followers an early Halloween treat over the weekend.

The 20-year-old athlete unveiled her Halloween costume on Sunday, pairing a black corset and leather mini skirt with black angel wings and fishnet stockings.

“Welcome to the dark side,” Dunne captioned the photos on Instagram.

Elsewhere on TikTok, where the New Jersey native boasts over six million followers, she posted a video of herself in the Halloween getup.

Dunne’s Halloween-centric posts come days after she shared a candid look at the life of a Division I athete, revealing how her so-called “off days” are typically jam-packed.

Dunne began the day in question with a 5:30 a.m. wake-up call as she was instructed to be at substance testing a half-hour later. From there, she joined her teammates at a local Starbucks.

Later in the morning, Dunne headed to the stadium for treatement on her torn labrum.

“The grind don’t stop,” Dunne posted at the time.

October has been a busy month for Dunne, who was recently crowned one of the most influential athletes.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne poses in February 2022 photo.

The New Jersey native boasts more than six million followers on TikTok.



On3 Sports, a company that focuses on college sports digital media, data and marketing, ranked Dunne at the top of their list of female NIL moneymakers, valuing athletes by performance, influence, and exposure.

Dunne is valued at $2.3 million, according to On3 Sports, followed by Olympic gymnast Suni Lee at $1.5 million and UConn star point guard Paige Buckers at $816,000.