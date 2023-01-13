LSU competes in first meet since incident with Olivia Dunne fans

LSU’s women’s gymnastics team competed against Kentucky on Friday night in its first meet since a scary incident involving unruly Olivia Dunne fans occurred at the team’s season-opener against Utah last week, though its injured star did not partake in the meet.

Dozens of male spectators had disrupted the Tigers’ competition against Utah by chanting Dunne’s name outside the arena, waiting for the 20-year-old gymnast to leave even though she hadn’t competed that night. Former Olympic gymnast Samantha Peszek recorded the group and said it was “actually so scary and disturbing and cringey.”

KSL.com Sports, a local Utah media outlet, reported that LSU needed to move its team bus due to the group of males.

The following day, Dunne — a prominent collegiate athlete with millions of social media followers across TikTok and Instagram — tweeted a request for fans to “please be respectful” when attending meets.

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job,” Dunne wrote on Twitter.

Friday night’s ESPN2 broadcast didn’t mention Dunne, who has yet to compete this NCAA season, but she was in the arena for the meet against Kentucky, according to Kentucky sports writer Larry Vaught, who also noted that Dunne was injured. Kentucky went on to win, 197.125-196.575.

In the days leading up to the LSU-Kentucky contest, the Tigers and their university took steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. Head coach Jay Clark told the Advocate/Times-Picayune that a security guard will travel with the team — and be in the hotel, outside the locker room and around the group as it goes to and from the bus — to provide increased safety.

Olivia Dunne of LSU takes a ‘selfie’ with fans after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 6, 2023 in Salt Lake City. Getty Images

Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 6, 2023 in Salt Lake City. Getty Images

“(The officer) will be there to create a perimeter that keeps everybody safe,” Clark told the Advocate/Times-Picayune.

The Tigers host Oklahoma on Monday in their first home meet of the season.