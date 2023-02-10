LSU coach Brian Kelly’s kids call ‘fake news’ on divorce

Ignore those divorce filings. LSU football coach Brian Kelly and his wife of 28 years, Francisca Craig Kelly, are doing just fine.

The couple’s kids, Patrick, Grace and Kenzel Kelly, took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny a report by ABC affiliate WBRZ which claimed Kelly filed for divorce. The outlet, which provided court records, reported that Kelly and Francisca — who goes by Pacqui — reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts.

The 61-year-old coach reportedly filed a petition for divorce on Monday, and the couple was set to physically separate on Thursday.





Brian Kelly’s kids deny a report that the LSU football coach filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years, Francisca Craig Kelly. Grace Kelly/Twitter

Per the legal documents, at Kelly’s request, the court had issued a temporary restraining order to protect his assets and set a hearing for March to determine who will be allowed to use the couple’s East Lakeshore Drive home.

Patrick, a recruiting analyst for the LSU football program, took to Twitter to share a photo of his parents walking arm-in-arm to a restaurant and wrote, “fake news” with a pair of smiling emojis.

Grace, who posted a separate photo of her parents smiling together at the table, tweeted, “Things look fine to me.”





LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly with daughter Grace Kelly after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. Getty Images

In response to a tweet that said, “Two of Brian Kelly’s children are now publicly disputing the divorce report from WBRZ,” Kenzel wrote, “Three***.”

Kelly and his wife, who married in July 1994, have not yet addressed the divorce report publicly.

Kelly, who served as head football coach at Notre Dame for 12 years, joined the Tigers in November 2021, replacing their former coach, Ed Orgeron.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly after winning the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue on Jan. 2, 2023 at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando FL.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly congratulates quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) after a touchdown against Purdue during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.



Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million deal with LSU, and earned $9 million in his first season with the Tigers. His contract includes lucrative bonuses and a million-dollar loan to buy a home in Baton Rouge.