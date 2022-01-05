LSU coach Brian Kelly has odd explanation (or joke?) about bad Southern accent

Brian Kelly is very good at winning college football games. The evidence: Check out his career coaching record. Those last five seasons at Notre Dame are quite impressive.

Brian Kelly is very bad at accent work. The evidence: Check out this video from one of his first public appearances as LSU’s head coach. What he does to the word “family” is truly horrifying.

So, what exactly happened there? Kelly attempted to explain his bizarre Southern accent in an interview that took place during ESPN’s broadcast of the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. Kelly responded to a question about his viral dancing video with LSU signee Walker Howard, then addressed the infamous “family” pronunciation.

“Listen, Walker Howard is a five-star quarterback. You know that you gotta do what your quarterback asks, right?” Kelly said. “If he says, ‘You gotta dance,’ why wouldn’t you dance? Listen, whether it was dancing, or I couldn’t get my accent down with ‘family.’ Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents.”

“Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents.” – Brian Kelly, who is from a different Boston from the one we all know. pic.twitter.com/GVupS5KNjR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2022

Wait. I’m sorry. What was that last part? People from Boston don’t have strong accents?

There are two ways to interpret what Kelly said.

No. 1: He truly believes that the fine folks from that area don’t have accents. In that case, he should be checked into a hospital as soon as possible. Someone please find the best neurologist in the United States and immediately send that person to Baton Rouge, La.

No. 2: He was firing off a joke, but his execution was so poor that he didn’t come close to sticking the landing. (Speaking of execution, this wouldn’t be the first time that Kelly missed the mark on a joke.)

Regardless of what Kelly was trying to do, the most important takeaway here is that Kelly should focus on football and leave the Southern accent behind. No one at LSU will care how he sounds if the Tigers regain their status as a true championship contender.