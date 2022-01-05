LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses viral Southern accent

LSU coach Brian Kelly’s explanation about his sudden Southern accent may raise a few more eyebrows than his originally maligned dialect.

While appearing in the ESPN broadcast booth on Tuesday as he watched LSU in the Texas Bowl, the New England-bred Kelly addressed his recent fumbles since being introduced as the team’s new head coach – notably, his curious Southern twang at a Tigers basketball game.

LSU coach Brian Kelly appears in the ESPN booth during the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Twitter

“Listen, whether it was dancing or I couldn’t get my accent down with ‘family,’ listen, I’m from Boston, we don’t have strong accents — and by the way, you cannot get on me about my accent,” Kelly said during the broadcast.

Unsurprisingly, the internet offered a collective, “Huh?” to Kelly’s remarks.

“Brian Kelly says people from Boston don’t have strong accents. If there is ANY American accent that stands out as more recognizable than any other, it’s Boston,” one viewer tweeted, while another wrote, “Brian Kelly said he’s from Boston where people don’t have accents. I’m starting to think he doesn’t know what an accent is.”

Shortly after being introduced as the Tigers’ head coach in December, Kelly sent the internet into a tizzy after appearing to exaggerate the word “family” during his speech at an LSU basketball game. His eventful month continued when he appeared in a cringey dance video with an LSU recruit, quarterback Walker Howard.

“Walker Howard is a five-star quarterback, you know that you got to do what your quarterback asks,” Kelly said Tuesday, per SB Nation. “If he says dance, why wouldn’t you dance?”

Brian Kelly dances with quarterback recruit Walker Howard Twitter

Kelly’s LSU hiring in late 2021 wasn’t without drama. His stunning exit from Notre Dame after 12 years quickly got messy, as his decision to leave appeared to blindside both players and staffers. Kelly also bid farewell to his team as part of an 11-minute meeting.