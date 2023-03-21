Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith in tense March Madness confrontation

Things got chippy after Louisville’s 73-51 win over Texas on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

As both teams lined up to shake hands, Cardinals junior guard Hailey Van Lith and Longhorns senior guard Sonya Morris were seen chirping at each other.

Morris, who was first in line for Texas, leaned in to talk to Van Lith as the pair shared a handshake.

Although it appeared cordial at first, Van Lith seemed frustrated and stormed off.

Van Lith was captured saying something as she continued shaking hands with Texas players.

It’s unclear what was said or what exactly sparked the fiery moment at the Moody Center in Austin.

“I think there was some frustration going on,” Van Lith told the Courier-Journal when asked what was said during the postgame handshake line. “I’m not gonna let no one disrespect me. But my teammates got my back. And I don’t have nothing bad to say.





Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith and Texas guard Sonya Morris exchanged words after the Cardinals advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament March 20, 2023. Twitter





Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith and Texas guard Sonya Morris exchanged words after the Cardinals advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament March 20, 2023. Twitter

“They’re coached great. They have great players. So it is what it is. People are sad when they lose, I’d be sad too.”

Louisville forward Olivia Cochran yelled “We got your back!” when Van Lith was asked about her exchange with Morris.

Van Lith led the Cardinals with 21 points, while Morris scored two points for the Longhorns.





Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith and Texas guard Sonya Morris exchanged words after the Cardinals advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament March 20, 2023. Twitter

Van Lith, who played all 40 minutes of the game, added three assists, three rebounds and two steals.

The 21-year-old has now scored 20 or more points in five of Louisville’s last seven games.

“What I’m most proud of her for is this past month and a half, she let the game come to her,” Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz said of Van Lith. “She was patient, and when we play like that, it’s pretty impressive.”





Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC YUM! Center on Feb. 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

The victory propelled Louisville to its sixth consecutive March Madness trip to the Sweet 16.

Van Lith is among the first group of 15 female college athletes — and the only basketball player — that was signed as brand representatives by Adidas in August 2022.

Louisville advanced to face eighth-seeded Ole Miss, who upset No. 1 seed Stanford in the second round on Saturday in Seattle.