Louisville vs. Florida State prediction, odds, college football pick Friday

The Florida State Seminoles face off against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s prediction and pick for the college football matchup:
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply
LOUISVILLE (+2.5) over Florida State
Nearly 90 percent of the bets on this game at one prominent sportsbook have been placed on the Seminoles.
As impressive as Florida State was in beating a mediocre LSU team because of a botched extra point, a program with four straight losing seasons has no business inspiring such confidence.
Betting on College Football?
Invest with confidence on the Cardinals, at +2.5 on BetMGM.