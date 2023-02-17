Louisiana high school wrestlers celebrate states title by slamming coach

Two Louisiana high school wrestlers celebrated in a unique way after they won their state championships on Feb. 11.

The moment was captured on video when Southside High School wrestlers Landon Reaux and Wiley Boudreaux bodyslammed their head coach Mike Stelly to the mat.

The first wrestler in the video, Reaux — a senior — rips his headgear after an 11-10 decision over Watts Goodson of Catholic Hight to win the 120-pound championship, The Acadiana Advocate reported.

Reaux immediately embraced Stelly before slamming him to the mat. They both stood to their feet in front of the roaring crowd at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City.

Moments later, Wiley Boudreaux — the senior for Southside — pinned his opponent Conan Enk of St. Paul’s in just 5:55 to win his 138-pound title. Soon after, Boudreaux smiled at his coach and swept him off his feet in another body-slam takedown.

“It is fun to go out and finish and get a fall,” Boudreaux told the outlet. “It’s more team points. It’s nice to win like that after the match went so long, but winning is winning.”

Boudreaux finished 50-4 for the season while Reaux finished 49-5 for the season, scorebooklive records.

Mixed social media reactions flooded the video’s comment section, as some applauded the viral moment while others didn’t seem that amused by it.

Landon Reaux embraced his coach before body-slamming him to the mat. Twitter/Eric Richey

After Wiley Boudreaux pinned his opponent, he got pumped up and slammed his coach. Twitter/Eric Richey



“Seems like it’s the ultimate pure sign of respect between a coach and an athlete. Respect,” one user said.

Another tweet questioned the stunt pulled by the players and coach, asking, “Buddy. What happens if he loses? Yikes.

The team completed seventh in the Division-I team standings for a school record.