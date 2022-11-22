Louis van Gaal tells wife to come to hotel room ‘to get laid’

Louis van Gaal appears to be taking the phrase “best-laid plans” quite literally.

One day after the Netherlands defeated Senegal in their opening World Cup match, 2-0, the 71-year-old head coach and his players hit the pitch for practice Tuesday, when van Gaal had a rather intimate conversation with his wife, Truus.

“But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid,” van Gaal can be heard saying to his wife in Dutch, according to a video from SPORTbible.

Netherlands’ coach Louis van Gaal (right) talks with his wife Truss van Gaal during a meeting with relatives after a training session on Nov. 22, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands’ coach Louis van Gaal (left) with wife Truss van Gaal during a meeting with relatives after a training session on Nov. 22, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Van Gaal, who has been married to Truus since 2008, smiled and laughed after the cheeky exchange.

The former manager of Manchester United, van Gaal was named the head coach of the Netherlands’ national team in Aug. 2021, his third time holding the post.

With a match against Ecuador on deck for Friday, van Gaal’s players recently expressed how much their coach has served as an inspiration to them following his prostate cancer diagnosis. Van Gaal confirmed in April that the treatment he received had been successful.

Louis van Gaal looks on during the Netherlands’ World Cup match against Senegal on Nov. 21, 2022. Getty Images

Louis van Gaal celebrates with Virgil Van Dijk of the Netherlands after winning their first World Cup match on Nov. 21, 2022. FIFA via Getty Images

“We are all human beings and when the news came out it was a shock for us,” center-back Virgil van Dijk said following the team’s win Monday, per the Daily Mail.

“‘It was tough but it was important we showed our support. He’s a very strong man, outspoken, but we wanted to be there for him.”

Forward Vincent Janssen also said of van Gaal, “He doesn’t talk about it too much. He is very strong. He is fighting very hard.”