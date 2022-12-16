Louis Orr, ex-Seton Hall coach and Knicks player, dead at 64

Louis Orr, who formerly coached at Seton Hall and played for the Knicks, is dead at 64.

“On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end,” his family said in a statement. “He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be missed!”

Orr is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Yvette, and their two children, daughter Monica and son Chauncey, as well as grandsons, Isaiah and Nasir.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Orr grew up in Cincinnati and starred at Syracuse from 1976 through 1980, earning All-America and All-BIG EAST honors while making four trips to the NCAA tournament.

“We mourn the loss of an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better,” the Syracuse Men’s Basketball program wrote on Twitter. “Louis Orr’s memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters.”

Louis Orr, who played for the Knicks and coached Seton Hall, has died at 64. NBAE via Getty Images

He was selected in the second round of the 1980 NBA Draft, 28th overall, by the Pacers, spending two seasons with Indiana and guiding the franchise to its first NBA playoff appearance in 1981. Orr then joined the Knicks, playing in New York for six seasons before retiring in 1988.

In the NBA, Orr averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over an eight-year career.

Orr went into coaching in 1991; he was an assistant for several years at Xavier, Providence and Syracuse. He then served as head coach at Siena from 2000-01, Seton Hall from 2001-06 and Bowling Green from 2007-14. Since 2017, he’d been an assistant on his former Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing’s staff at Georgetown.

“I’ve lost a great friend,” Ewing said in a statement via Georgetown. “Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood. He was always someone I could talk to — we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program.”

Among the mourners was Rick Pitino, currently the head coach of Iona, who coached Orr as an assistant at Syracuse and as head coach of the Knicks.

Louis Orr coached Seton Hall from 2001-06. Getty Images

“So heartbroken with the news of Louis Orr’s passing,” Pitino tweeted. “My first Syracuse recruit n Knick player was as kind a person to play in the NBA – our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”