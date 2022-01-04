The Sacramento Kings (16-22) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 228.5.

