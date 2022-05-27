Los Angeles dinner bill sours Giannis Antetokounmpo on city

Bad news for the Lakers and Clippers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not a fan of the cost of living in Los Angeles.

After dining with his family at Catch in West Hollywood, the star of the Milwaukee Bucks was asked by TMZ about his meal.

“Expensive, expensive,” Antetokounmpo said. “Not for me. This city is not for me.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed his dinner at Catch, but the bill left him much lighter in the wallet. Getty Images

The two-time NBA MVP admitted his meal was “incredible.” But the bill caught the eye of someone who has made $146 million during his career, according to Spotrac.

While the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics battle in the Eastern Conference Finals for the right to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and replace the Bucks as champions, “The Greek Freak” said “there is no price” on quality family time. He is signed in the cheaper-living Milwaukee through the 2025-26 season.

Antetokounmpo was named All-NBA First Team for the fourth consecutive season earlier this week, an honor he feels “blessed” to receive.