The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (19-18) after losing four road games in a row. The Clippers are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. The matchup has a point total of 219.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.