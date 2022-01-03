The Hamden Journal

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA betting odds, lines, trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (19-18) after losing four road games in a row. The Clippers are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. The matchup has a point total of 219.

NBA betting odds for Clippers vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -2.5 219

Clippers Betting Trends

As the Home Team

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread eight times at home and is 12-10 in home contests.
  • This year, the Clippers have a 6-11-1 record ATS at home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 10 of its 22 home games this year with a set over/under (45.5%).
  • The Clippers and their opponents have averaged a total of 215.9 points per home contest this year, 3.1 points fewer than this game’s projected total.

Last 10 Games

  • Los Angeles covered the spread five times in its last 10 matchups while putting up a 4-6 record straight-up in those games.
  • The final score of the last 10 Los Angeles games has surpassed the set total four times.
  • The past 10 Clippers games averaged 4.8 fewer points (214.2) than this matchup’s point total.
  • During the last 10 games, the Clippers are scoring 1.4 points less per game compared to their season average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • So far this season, Los Angeles has compiled a 16-20-1 record against the spread.
  • The Clippers are 10-13-1 against the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • The teams have hit the over in 16 of Los Angeles’ 37 games with a set total.
  • The Clippers have been favored on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They’ve gone 15-10 in those games.
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -144 or shorter, Los Angeles has an 11-9 record (winning 55% of its games).

Timberwolves Betting Trends

As the Away Team

  • Minnesota is 6-10 in road contests with a 10-6 record against the spread on the road.
  • The Timberwolves have a 1-1 record ATS in road games this year when playing as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Minnesota’s games have hit the over on the set point total 11 times on the road this year.
  • The Timberwolves and their opponents have averaged a total of 221.6 points per road contest this season, 2.6 points greater than this game’s listed total.

Last 10 Games

  • Minnesota has a 5-5 record straight-up in its last 10 contests, while covering the spread eight times in those games.
  • Minnesota’s last 10 contests saw six go over the total.
  • The Timberwolves’ last 10 outings have ended with an average of 219.3 points scored. That’s 0.3 more points than this contest’s over/under.
  • The Timberwolves’ per-game scoring average over their last 10 games is 108.6, 0.6 points higher than their season-long per-game average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • Minnesota’s ATS record is 19-17-0 this season.
  • In games this season in which they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more, the Timberwolves have a 10-9 record against the spread.
  • The teams have hit the over in 18 of Minnesota’s 36 games with a set total.
  • The Timberwolves have entered the game as underdogs 23 times this season and won eight, or 34.8%, of those games.
  • This season, Minnesota has won five of its 16 games, or 31.2%, when they’re the underdog by at least +123 on the moneyline.

Over/Under Trends

  • A total of 16 times so far this year, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 219 points.
  • Minnesota’s games have gone over 219 points on 17 occasions this year.
  • This year’s combined scoring average for these two teams (213.5 points per game) is 5.5 fewer than the total for this contest.
  • The total for this game is 219 points, 4.7 higher than the combined points allowed for these two teams.
  • Clippers games this season have posted an average total of 216.3, which is 2.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
  • The average total for Timberwolves games is 220.3 points, 1.3 more than this game’s over/under.

Clippers Player Props

  • Paul George: 24.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (70-for-217)
  • Reggie Jackson: 17.2 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (89-for-263)
  • Eric Bledsoe: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (39-for-115)
  • Ivica Zubac: 9.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 BLK, 65.6 FG%
  • Terance Mann: 10.7 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (41-for-104)

Timberwolves Player Props

  • Karl-Anthony Towns: 24.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 51 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (72-for-169)
  • Anthony Edwards: 22.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (91-for-258)
  • D’Angelo Russell: 18.7 PTS, 6.7 AST, 38.3 FG%, 33.5 3PT% (79-for-236)
  • Malik Beasley: 12.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (111-for-321)
  • Jarred Vanderbilt: 6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 55.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

