Lorenzo Carter moving on after four-year stint with Giants

Lorenzo Carter said goodbye to the Giants on Sunday, as the long-armed linebacker, a 2018 third-round draft pick who failed to develop as anticipated, will be moving on.

Carter, 26, is an unrestricted free agent and the new front office and coaching regimes were not expected to make a big play — or any play — to bring him back.

Lorenzo Carter was a 2018 third-round pick. Getty Images

“It’s hard for me to even put in words how blessed I am to have been apart of the New York Football Giants family these past four years,’’ Carter posted on his Instagram account. “Leaving home as a young man & coming to NY taught me so much about not just myself, but opened my eyes to the world as a whole and that’s something I will never forget.’’

Carter went on to thank the kitchen and equipment staff, the janitors and trainers for their contributions to his four years with the Giants.

“The connections & memories I made are something I will cherish forever and as I move on to my next chapter, I’ll never forget the Big Blue!’’ Carter posted.

Carter had four sacks as a rookie in 2018 and 4.5 in 2019, but he never became a consistent pass rusher. He was limited to five games in 2020 before a torn Achilles tendon ended that season. Carter came back to start 14 games in 2021. He did not get a sack in his first 10 games and then finished with a flourish, with five sacks in the last four games. It was not enough to convince the new Giants decision-makers that he was worth a return. Carter has yet to sign with a new team.