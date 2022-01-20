Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard suffers small meniscus tear, will miss six to eight weeks

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball for an extended period of time.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported that Ball had been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee, which can be treated in a number of ways. The Bulls would later provide an update, saying that Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, giving him a six-to-eight week timetable for return.

What’s next for Ball and the Bulls? Here’s what we know about his injury and when he could return to action.

What is Lonzo Ball’s injury?

After seeing 24 minutes of action on Friday, Jan. 14, Ball was sidelined the next night, missing Chicago’s visit to Boston on Saturday, Jan. 15 with what was initially ruled as “knee soreness.“

On Thursday, Jan. 20, both Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the injury was revealed to be a small meniscus tear in Ball’s left knee.

How long will Lonzo Ball be out?

Per the Bulls’ announcement, Ball will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks following surgery.

Chicago, which was tied for the East’s best record at the time of the announcement, has 23 games scheduled over the next seven weeks.

Lonzo Ball injury history

K.C. Johnson, Bulls insider for NBC Sports Chicago, added that in the summer of 2018, Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to address the same injury.

Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on same knee in July 2018 to address another small meniscus tear. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 20, 2022

After undergoing surgery in July 2018, Ball’s knee was at “100 percent” in two months’ time. Although was he eased into full participation at training camp in September of 2018, Ball played 20 minutes on opening night, which fell three months after the procedure.

During the 2021-22 season, Ball has missed time after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols and, more recently, due to his knee injury.

