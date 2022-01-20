Longest Premier League winning streaks: Manchester City closing in on consecutive victories record

Pep Guardiola has transformed Manchester City during his tenure at the Etihad from mere title contenders to yearly juggernauts.

Already, Guardiola’s 2017-18 season saw City rewrite the record books and it obliterated the English top flight, winning the league by a 19-point margin and setting records for largest margin of victory, most points in a season, most goals scored in a season, and greatest goal differential in a season.

That campaign also saw Man City set the record for longest league winning streak at 18 matches, as Guardiola’s squad romped to 32 wins that year compared to just four draws and two defeats.

Since then, the record was approached — and ultimately equalled — by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool during the insane 2019 calendar year that saw Liverpool reel off an insane 36 matches unbeaten, only blemished by a 1-1 draw with Manchester United that split up winning streaks of 18 and 17.

This season, Guardiola is creeping up on that record, and given how unbeatable his team looks again, it’s entirely feasible to see the record approached, equalled, or even surpassed. Here, we look at how history currently reads, and what City needs to re-shuffle the board.

Longest Premier League win streaks

Below is a list of the longest winning streaks in Premier League history. Man City also owns the English record for consecutive wins in all competitions, with 21 done in less than three months between December 2020 and March 2021.

A point to remember: All Premier League records date back to the inception of the league as we know it in 1992. But interestingly, the 18 consecutive wins is also the all-time top-flight record in England. The most anyone had prior to the inception of the Premier League was Arsenal’s 14 straight in 1987.

Consecutive Wins Team Date Started Date Ended Ended By 18 Man City Aug. 26, 2017 Dec. 31, 2017 Crystal Palace (D, 0-0) 18 Liverpool Oct. 27, 2019 Feb. 29, 2020 Watford (L, 3-0) 17 Liverpool Mar. 10, 2019 Oct. 20, 2019 Man United (D, 1-1) 15 Man City Feb. 3, 2019 Aug. 17, 2019 Tottenham (D, 2-2) 14 Arsenal Feb. 10, 2002 Aug. 24, 2002 West Ham (D, 2-2) 13 Chelsea Oct. 1, 2016 Jan. 4, 2017 Tottenham (L, 2-0) 12 Man City Nov. 6, 2021 ??? ??? 12 Man United Mar. 10, 2000 Aug. 22, 2000 Ipswich Town (D, 1-1)

Where does Man City currently sit?

As seen in the table above, this season’s Man City currently stands at 12 consecutive wins. Its streak began with a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United in early November, which followed a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, currently just the team’s second loss of the season.

The club has been the benefactor of excellent fortune on the injury front so far this season, and unprecedented squad depth has allowed Guardiola to seamlessly navigate any COVID-19 outbreaks.

Here is a look at all the matches in the current streak:

Win # Date Opponent Score 1 Nov 6, 2021 Man United 2-0 2 Nov. 21, 2021 Everton 3-0 3 Nov. 28, 2021 West Ham 2-1 4 Dec. 1, 2021 Aston Villa 2-1 5 Dec. 4, 2021 Watford 3-1 6 Dec. 11, 2021 Wolves 1-0 7 Dec. 14, 2021 Leeds United 7-0 8 Dec. 19, 2021 Newcastle 4-0 9 Dec. 26, 2021 Leicester City 6-3 10 Dec. 29, 2021 Brentford 1-0 11 Jan. 1, 2022 Arsenal 2-1 12 Jan. 15, 2022 Chelsea 1-0

When could Man City tie & break the record?

Fascinatingly, Man City could both begin the streak and equal the Premier League record for consecutive wins against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Its current streak began back in November against United with a 2-0 win thanks to an Eric Bailly own-goal and a Bernardo Silva strike just before halftime. Should City reach March with the win streak intact, the Citizens could secure win No. 18 against United at the Etihad.

The chance to break the record would potentially come in the ensuing Premier Leauge game the following weekend against Crystal Palace.

Here is a look at Man City’s remaining schedule up to the point where they could potentially break the record: