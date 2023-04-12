Long-haired bat boy’s viral Yankees moment could be band’s big break

CLEVELAND — Rock on, bat boy.

c and Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is hoping Rosenhaus parlays his newfound popularity into a big break for his band, The Open Doors.

The flow was an unusual look for someone wearing a Yankees uniform, given the club’s strict grooming policy, and Michael Kay was quick to call Rosenhaus out for it during Monday’s YES Network broadcast.

However, the policy does not apply to Rosenhaus since he is employed by the Guardians and serves as the visiting clubhouse assistant.

Kay said Rosenhaus was “disobeying” two Yankees rules with his hair below the collar and facial hair.

During Tuesday’s game, Rosenhaus’ long locks were tucked into his helmet.





Nate Rosenhaus rocking his long blond hair as a Yankees bat boy against the Guardians on Monday. YES





Yankees bat boy Nate Rosenhaus with his hair tucked in his helmet during Tuesday’s game. Tiktok/theopendoorscle





Nate Rosenhaus is a drummer for the band The Open Doors. Instagram/theopendoorsband





Drummer Nate Rosenhaus performs with The Open Doors. Tiktok/theopendoorscle

Rosenhaus — who “respectfully declined” an interview request on Wednesday morning, one of many he has received over the last 24 hours — caught some sarcastic flak for his long hair, but it has seemingly turned into some good publicity for his band.

“Good, I hope it does,” Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Wednesday.

Earlier in the series, Rosenhaus told Rizzo that he was in a band, The Open Doors, and had T-shirts for it.

Rizzo said he would take one, which led to the two posing for a picture with both wearing The Open Doors T-shirts.

Rizzo said he was aware of the buzz Rosenhaus was getting on social media, and “thought he was great” about any good-natured ribbing that came his way.





Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo posed for a photo with Nate Rosenhaus. Courtesy of Nate Rosenhaus





Bat Boy Nate Rosenhaus sits by the Yankees dugout as Aaron Judge prepares to bat against the Guardians on Monday. Getty Images





Nate Rosenhaus wears a Yankees uniform as he works as a bat boy during a game against the Guardians. Russell Lee/Cleveland Guardians

“He had fun with it and told me he was in a band,” Rizzo said.

“So I listened to some of his music,” he added, giving it a positive review.

Yankees fans may get the chance to do that in person later this season.

Rosenahus took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask, “If we played in Brooklyn would the Yankee faithful come see a show?”

The early response was overwhelmingly positive.

“Hey guys I really appreciate the support it means a ton to me and the whole band!” Rosenhaus wrote on Twitter, with a link to streaming sites that host the band’s music.

In the meantime, the band has gone from 300 followers on Instagram before this series to nearly 1,400 by first pitch in the series finale on Wednesday.