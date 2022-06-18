Logan Paul spotted getting cozy with model Nina Agdal

Are Logan Paul and Nina Agdal an item?

The YouTuber and boxer, 27, was seen packing on the PDA with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, 30, in London this week, according to TMZ.

Paul and Agdal reportedly shared a kiss Wednesday night at Novikov, a lavish restaurant in London, where they were seated with friends. They are said to have kept a low profile and left the restaurant separately, just a few minutes apart from one another, before a night of clubbing.

Logan Paul during a fight in Nov. 2019. Getty Images

Nina Agdal attends the amFAR Gala in May 2022. Dave Benett/Getty Images for amf

Agdal also appears to have recently followed Paul’s mom on Instagram, as well as close friends George Janko and Mike Majlak.

Paul previously dated Josie Canseco, the model daughter of Jose Canseco, and actress Chloe Bennet. Agdal was linked to entrepreneur Ben Kaplan in April and has dated Jack Brinkley-Cook and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Paul is 0-1 in his premature fighting career, having lost to fellow YouTube star KSI by split decision last November. The Internet personality lasted eight, three-minute rounds against Floyd Mayweather in a June 2021 exhibition fight, which was pre-determined that there would be no judges or winner.

Nina Agdal in New York in May 2022. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, will return to fighting on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden. His opponent has yet to be announced.

Jake will headline a pay-per-view card that will also feature Amanda Serrano, the first female fighter he signed to his Most Valuable Promotions in Sept. 2021.

Irish fighter Katie Taylor defeated Serrano, via split decision, in front of a sold-out at The Garden in May.