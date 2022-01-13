Logan Paul lost millions in fake Pokémon card scam

Logan Paul got duped.

The internet personality said in a YouTube video Thursday that he spent $3.5 million on an unopened set of first edition Pokémon cards that turned out to be G.I. Joe cards.

In the video, Paul and his friend Bolillo Lajan San, a known card collector, met with the Baseball Card Exchange in Chicago to discover if the cards were the real deal.

“We all got duped,” one of the card authenticators said after analyzing the boxes.

The outside of the boxes had Pokémon branding, but the inside were green G.I. Joe cards.

“Oh my God, bro,” Paul yelled as the first box was opened. “G.I. JOE?? G.I. JOE?!?! It could have been anything else.”

As the authenticators took issue with a number of things wrong with the boxes, Paul stood in the background saying, “No.”

One of the card inspectors said, “This is the biggest fraud in the entire history of Pokémon.”

Paul opened the video saying, “This story is f–king crazy and it sucks and I’m out three and a half million dollars.”

He previously teased the hefty purchase on social media, and included media coverage of the buzz in the video.

“I’m a super positive person, bro,” said Paul, who lasted eight three-minute rounds against Floyd Mayweather in a June exhibition fight.

“And, I’ll always be the one to look at the bright side, and I am trying, but this is very hard.”

TMZ reported that Bolillo Lajan San said, “I have reimbursed Logan his 3.5. However, we will see how quickly I am made whole from the sellers who brought it to me already authenticated in the coming days, or if it turns into a drawn out scenario.”

Paul is 0-1 in his premature fighting career, having lost to fellow YouTuber KSI by split decision in November 2019. His fight with Mayweather was pre-determined that there would be no judges or winner.

He recently supported his brother Jake Paul in his rematch fight against Tyron Woodley in December, when Jake beat Woodley via KO for the second time in a four-month span to improve to 5-0.