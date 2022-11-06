Logan Paul injured vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

It will likely be a while before we see Logan Paul in a WWE ring again.

The YouTube sensation-turned-combat sports star revealed on social media that he suffered bad injuries in his right knee halfway through his loss to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

On Twitter, Paul said he tore his MCL and meniscus while potentially tearing his ACL, but on Instagram, he said his ACL was torn.

Paul showed himself with his brother, Jake Paul, and girlfriend, Nina Agdal, on his Instagram Story with cameras rolling around them in the locker room after the epic main event.

“F—k it, that’s nothing, that’s like a week, maybe eight days,” said Jake Paul, trying to be comforting after Logan revealed his injuries.

Logan Paul reveals his knee injuries on Instagram after his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 5, 2022.

Logan Paul holds crutches while sitting in a wheelchair as his girlfriend Nina Agdal wheels him through the airport after WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 5, 2022.



The next video showed Agdal pushing Logan Paul, crutches in hand, in a wheelchair through the airport.

“Best girlfriend ever,” Logan Paul said.

It’s unclear at what point in the match Paul suffered an injury, but he did attempt a number of high-risk moves. That included videotaping with a cellphone as he delivered a frog splash to Reigns on the announce table.

Logan Paul dives from the top turnbuckle toward the commentary table onto Roman Reigns during their WWE Crown Jewel match on Nov. 5, 2022.

Logan Paul does a splash onto Roman Reigns during their WWE Crown Jewel match on Nov. 5, 2022.



Paul’s bout against Reigns was just the third pro wrestling match of the 27-year-old’s career, the second singles match, and first for a world title. He last worked with The Miz at SummerSlam.

Reigns is considered one of the top performers in the industry right now and has been world champion for 797 days, one of the longest reigns ever in WWE history.

Jake Paul made his WWE debut in the match by coming to the aid of his brother against Reigns’ cousins, The Usos. The feud felt like it had potential to pick up steam, potentially into Survivor Series later this month, but that could be done now with Logan Paul’s injury.